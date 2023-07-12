1 dead, 2 hurt by driver who ran red light evading Secret Service officers near National Mall

A driver evading officers who'd tried to pull him over struck three people on Constitution Avenue NW, fatally injuring one of them, a Secret Service official said.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Constitution Avenue NW, next to the Ellipse and near the National Mall.

Uniformed Secret Service officers tried to pull over the driver of a Honda Accord at the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue because the car had an expired tag, the Secret Service said. The driver indicated that they would pull over, but then fled south on 17th Street NW, crossing through a red traffic light and hitting three people in the crosswalk at the intersection, according to U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division spokesperson Lt. Paul Mayhair.

One of the victims, a man, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. He died at the hospital, Mayhair said.

Two other people at minor injuries and were treated on the scene.

Authorities are looking for the suspect and a blue 2006 Honda Accord with Virginia tags 8718BE.

Constitution Avenue is closed to drivers in the area of the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.