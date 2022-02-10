1 Dead, 1 Wounded Early Thursday: DC Police

One man died and another is wounded after a shooting early Thursday, D.C. police say.

The man who was wounded told police he and another man were shot in Prince George’s County and then drove into Southeast D.C., police said. Officers responded at about 1 a.m. to the 5100 block of Bass Place SE.

The men were in the car when police responded, but it was not immediately clear if they had been in the car when the shooting occurred.

One man was shot in the lower body and is being treated for injuries, police said. The second man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead.

No information on a possible suspect was immediately released. D.C. police and Prince George’s County police are investigating.

The shooting follows a number of shootings in the D.C. area the previous day, including a woman in a car in Northeast D.C. — about a mile from the shooting early Thursday —being killed by a stray bullet.

