1 Dead, 1 Injured in Seat Pleasant Fire

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time

By Sydney Coplin

A house fire in Prince George’s County on Thursday has left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Fire and EMS arrived at the 6400 block of Wilburn Drive in Seat Pleasant, Maryland a little before 1 p.m., where they were met with flames erupting from the basement of the split-level residence.

Fire officials said they searched the house and found a person trapped in the basement. That person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the time, fire officials said.

