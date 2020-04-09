1 Dead, 1 Injured in Seat Pleasant Fire

A house fire in Prince George’s County on Thursday has left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Fire and EMS arrived at the 6400 block of Wilburn Drive in Seat Pleasant, Maryland a little before 1 p.m., where they were met with flames erupting from the basement of the split-level residence.

Approx 12:49pm #pgfd units were dispatched to a reported house fire on 6400 block of Wilburn Dr in Seat Pleasant. On arrival units found smoke showing from basement & homeowner reported one person was still in basement. Fire is out and a victim was pronounced deceased on scene. — Prince George’s County Fire and EMS (@PGFDNews) April 9, 2020

Fire officials said they searched the house and found a person trapped in the basement. That person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the time, fire officials said.