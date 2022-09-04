Fairfax County

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Fairfax County Shooting

Police said this appears to be a domestic-related incident

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter and Allison Hageman

A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in a Fairfax County home, authorities say.

Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 Block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson told News4. Officers found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds inside a townhouse.  

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the victims appear to be a couple and that this is likely a domestic-related incident. They do not believe anyone else was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

"This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community,” the Fairfax County Police tweeted.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with News4 for more updates on this developing story.

