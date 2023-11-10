1 dead, 1 hurt in Montgomery Village shooting

One person has died and another person is wounded after a shooting in Montgomery County on Friday, authorities say.

An 18-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The age of the person who died, a male, was not immediately released. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said at about 2 p.m. that they responded to a shooting in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle. A homicide investigation is underway.

No information on an arrest, suspect or possible motive was immediately released.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.