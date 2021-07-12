1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Montgomery County Rollover Crash

One person has died and another was injured in a crash early Monday, fire officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, said.
The crash happened about 1:45 a.m. at Fairland Road and Cedar Creek Lane.
Fire & Rescue officials say the vehicle rolled over and the crash involved both ejection and entrapment.
One person was extricated and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The other person died at the scene, Fire & Rescue officials said.
Fairland Road is closed between Serpentine Way and Tamarack Road for as police investigate, Montgomery County Police said.
