1 Dead, 1 in Custody at BJ's Wholesale Club in Alexandria

One man died and another was taken into custody at a BJ’s Wholesale Club store on Saturday night in Northern Virginia.

The Alexandria Police Department cited a "sudden death investigation" and said they were probing a felonious assault.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The name of the man who died was not immediately released, nor was the name of the man in custody.

ALERT: There is a heavy police presence in the 100 block of S Van Dorn St for a sudden death investigation at the BJ's Wholesale Club. An adult male suffered trauma to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult male is in custody. PIO is en route. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) September 26, 2021

Officers responded to the 100 block of S Van Dorn Street at about 7:45 p.m. after a man “suffered trauma to the upper body," police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately released. It was unclear if the men were customers or employees of the store.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.