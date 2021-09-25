1 Dead, 1 in Custody at BJ's Wholesale Club in Alexandria

One man died and another was taken into custody at a BJ’s Wholesale Club store on Saturday night in Northern Virginia.
The Alexandria Police Department cited a "sudden death investigation" and said they were probing a felonious assault.
The name of the man who died was not immediately released, nor was the name of the man in custody.
Officers responded to the 100 block of S Van Dorn Street at about 7:45 p.m. after a man “suffered trauma to the upper body," police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Local
Additional information was not immediately released. It was unclear if the men were customers or employees of the store.
Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.