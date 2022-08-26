1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Stabbing in Southeast DC

Two men were stabbed early Friday morning in Southeast D.C., police said. One has died, and the other was critically wounded.

First responders got a call about 1:20 a.m. for the report of a stabbing in the 100 block of 56th Street SE. Two men were found there with stab wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, which is about two blocks south of E. Capitol Street and not far from the Maryland state line.

The other victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

There was no information immediately available on a suspect or what may have led up to the stabbings.

It has been a violent few days in Washington, D.C. Another man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area, and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. On Wednesday, 12 people were shot, three fatally, in at least four separate incidents across the District. Two of those shootings happened just blocks apart.