1 Dead, 1 Charged After Road Rage Chase in Maryland

By Iris Vukmanovic

Salah Mamache
Anne Arundel County Police

Salah Mamache, 31, of Baltimore is charged with negligent homicide and other charges after the death of a driver he got involved in a high speed chase with.

One man is dead and another is charged with negligent homicide after a road rage-fueled high-speed chase Tuesday in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Mark Wieland, 43, of Severn, Maryland, was killed. Salah Mamache, 31, of Baltimore, is charged in his death.

Maryland State Police say Mamache, driving a Honda Civic, began to chase Wieland, driving a Chevrolet Silverado, after Wieland did "minor damage" to the Civic and drove off. Mamache chased Wieland, and he crashed into a pole and flipped. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wieland hit the Civic with his truck and drove away, police said. Mamache followed him and the two tore along I-97 between I-695 and Route 100 at a high speed. Multiple people called 911.

A trooper nearby saw the vehicles and watched as the Silverado entered the intersection and struck another vehicle, barreling into oncoming traffic.

Wieland drove back to the right side of the road and Mamache continued to chase him down.The trooper was unable to immediately catch up to the drivers.

The drivers turned onto eastbound Route 176. When the trooper finally caught up, he found Wieland’s car overturned after crashing into a utility pole at Route 176 and Old Telegraph Road.

An EMS crew rushed Wieland to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mamache told investigators that Wieland hit his car and did not stop. He said he pursued Wieland to try to get his license plate number.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mamache was charged with negligent homicide, criminally negligent manslaughter, fleeing and eluding, negligent driving and speed greater than reasonable and prudent. He is awaiting an appearance in court.

