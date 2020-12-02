coronavirus

1 DC Student, 5 Staff Positive for COVID-19

Dozens of students and staff are now quarantining

By Mark Segraves

Shutterstock

One D.C. Public Schools student and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks into in-person learning for some D.C. elementary school students, the school system says.

Sixteen students and 34 staff members are quarantined, D.C. Public Schools said.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

In addition to the five staff members who tested positive, there are another five staff members who possibly have the virus, the school system said.

DCPS hasn't released any further information about the cases.

Some D.C. elementary school students returned to class on Nov. 19.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19DC Public Schools
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us