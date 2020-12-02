1 DC Student, 5 Staff Positive for COVID-19

One D.C. Public Schools student and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks into in-person learning for some D.C. elementary school students, the school system says.
Sixteen students and 34 staff members are quarantined, D.C. Public Schools said.
In addition to the five staff members who tested positive, there are another five staff members who possibly have the virus, the school system said.
DCPS hasn't released any further information about the cases.
Some D.C. elementary school students returned to class on Nov. 19.