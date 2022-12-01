fire

1 Critically Injured in Odenton Townhouse Fire: Officials

The blaze spread to a second townhome, displacing residents in two homes

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire gutted a townhome in Odenton, Maryland, Thursday, leaving one person in critical condition and two homes unsafe to occupy, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department says.

The blaze erupted at a townhome at the end of a row of homes on St. Michaels Circle, near the main gate for Fort Meade. Firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m., officials said.

One person was taken to a burn unit in critical condition.

The fire burned away the roof and the back of the townhome was black and charred by the time firefighters extinguished the bulk of the blaze, video shows. Firefighters continued dousing hot spots with water three hours after arriving on the scene.

The flames spread to a unit next door, causing further damage.

Residents in both units are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

