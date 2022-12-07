1 Critically Injured in 2-Alarm Fire in Northeast DC: Officials

A hundred firefighters battled a blaze in Northeast Washington, D.C., Wednesday that left one person with life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to a two-level building housing four apartments in the 800 block of 20th Street NE, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The fire spread to the first level, second level, attic and rear porches of the building.

Flames engulfed a room on the upper floor and extended onto the top of the building, leaving parts of the home gutted, video and photos from the scene show.

One person was rescued and taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

There was concern about the fire spreading to other rowhomes on the block, and 20 units were impacted, officials said.

One neighbor was awakened by someone knocking on their door.

"We live in rowhouses, so that is of utmost concern," he said. "Much to the credit of the fire department, it appears that they put that out pretty quickly."

Ultimately only one adjacent building was damaged, officials said.

D.C. Fire and EMS thanked fire departments from Prince George's County and Fort McNair for their assistance.

Fire investigators are on the scene. Information on the possible cause was not immediately released.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.