Northeast DC

1 Child, 4 Adults Taken to Hospital After High Levels of Carbon Monoxide Detected in DC Home

The department said the cause of the high levels of carbon monoxide is believed to be a malfunctioning furnace, and there were no working alarms to detect the gas in the house. 

By Tom Lynch

smoke detector and carbon monoxide alarm mounted on wall
Getty Images (Stock photo)

Five people, including a child, had to be transported to the hospital Saturday after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in a home, D.C. Fire and EMS said. 

The fire department’s public information officer, Vito Maggiolo, said first responders were called to the 1000 block of 17th Street NE around 10:15 a.m. for an illness.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

When firefighters arrived, the carbon monoxide detectors on their uniforms went off, Maggiolo said. 

Two adults were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Two more adults and a child were transported for observation, Maggiolo said. The rest of the home was evacuated. 

Local

Virginia 2 hours ago

Virginia Republicans Push for Changes in Marijuana Law

STAFFORD COUNTY 3 hours ago

Suspect in Attempted Kidnap of 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested After Barricade in Stafford

The department said the cause of the high levels of carbon monoxide is believed to be a malfunctioning furnace, and there were no working alarms to detect the gas in the house. 

In a tweet, D.C. fire reminded the public that “CO is a SILENT KILLER, colorless and odorless. Your only warning will be that CO alarm. Know the causes, know the symptoms, and get that working CO Alarm if you don’t already have 1.”

This article tagged under:

Northeast DCDC Fire and EMScarbon monoxide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us