1 Boy Killed, Another Hurt in Shaw Shooting: Police

One boy was killed and another injured Sunday when gunfire rang out in the middle of the afternoon in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood, police say.

Officers nearby heard the shots shortly after 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NW, police said.

The officers found two boys who were shot and "a number" of other kids ran off, Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters.

Medics took one boy to a hospital, where he died a short time later, Newsham said.

The other boy suffered a non-life threatening injury.

"They appear to be younger than 15," Newsham said of the boys who were shot.

Police stopped a couple of the kids seen running away and it appears they were with the two boys who were shot, Newsham said. They don't appear to be suspects in the shooting, he said.

