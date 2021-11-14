1 Arrested After Man Killed in Maryland Hit-And-Run Crash

Maryland State Police are investigating a hit and run crash that left a 26-year-old man dead.

Police responded early Sunday morning to reports of a person in the roadway and an overturned vehicle on eastbound Route 50 at the on-ramp from southbound Interstate 495 in Prince George's County. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian in the roadway.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as John Alieu Ted Fofana, of Landover Hills, Maryland.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Fofano was pulled over on the shoulder and outside his silver Infinity passenger vehicle when a Chevy Silverado struck the Infinity and Fofano. The truck overturned, crossed two lanes of traffic and then came to rest on the right shoulder of the on-ramp of I-495 before the driver was able to flee on foot.

Police identified the driver as Remington James Culver, 32, of Washington, D.C. After a 40-minute search, Culver was found, taken into police custody and transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Police said charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.