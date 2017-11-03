A tractor-trailer driver is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after he slammed into traffic stopped at a red light in Fredericksburg, Virginia, killing one woman and injuring two others.

Police say James Edward Lee, 62, was traveling in the center lane when he abruptly pulled into the right lane and plowed into traffic stopped at the intersection of Route 3 and Gateway Boulevard Thursday morning.

There is no indication he attempted to use his brakes, police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said.

Six vehicles were involved in the crash.

Shari Laney, 54, of Spotsylvania was killed. Two other people, including a passenger in Laney's car, were injured.

Lee was also injured in the crash and remains hospitalized. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.