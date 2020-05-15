Local Kids Give Back to Their Communities By Making Masks, Baking

Kids are getting creative with their time at home. Some are even helping their community in the process.

The Lynch sisters have been spending their extra time sewing face masks.

"We love helping others, so this is just a good way to do this while we’re stuck at home," Evie Lynch, 14, told News4. A plan to make masks for family and friends quickly became a bigger project.

Evie and her 10-year-old sister, Aine, have made more than 600 masks since being stuck inside their Olney, Maryland home. They've donated many of them to the elderly and health care workers.

Montgomery County noticed their efforts and gave them a $2,500 grant to grow the operation.

"It was really, really exciting," said Lynch. "We got an industrial sewing machine which sews ten times faster."

The sisters are also selling face masks online on Etsy and using the profits to purchase more supplies.

In Virginia, another pair of sisters are baking for a good cause. Evelyn Nevers, 13, and Suzanne Nevers, 11, began selling cookies and cookie decorating kits to raise money for No Kid Hungry.