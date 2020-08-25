King III, Sharpton to Appear on ‘Inequality in America' Special Before 2020 March on Washington

What to Know News4's "Inequality in America: A Call to Action" special will air at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Nearly 60 years after the March on Washington, civil rights activists will gather in D.C.and virtually this week for the 2020 March on Washington, also called the “Get Off Our Necks” Commitment March.

News4 will air a special broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Thursday called “Inequality in America: A Call to Action."

We’re set to speak with Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III. We'll also hear from a D.C. man who marched in the Aug. 28, 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, and a local mother who lost her son to gun violence. She's set to speak about what the march means to her and other mothers of victims.

You’ll be able to watch the broadcast here and on News4.

This marks the third time News4 has hosted “Inequality in America” since the killing of George Floyd sparked racial justice demonstrations worldwide. You can watch those broadcasts below.

