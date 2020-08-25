Commitment March

King III, Sharpton to Appear on ‘Inequality in America' Special Before 2020 March on Washington

By NBC Washington Staff

Martin Luther King III; Rev. Al Sharpton
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images; Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

What to Know

  • News4's "Inequality in America: A Call to Action" special will air at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
  • You can watch here and on News4.
  • We’re set to speak with Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III.

Nearly 60 years after the March on Washington, civil rights activists will gather in D.C.and virtually this week for the 2020 March on Washington, also called the “Get Off Our Necks” Commitment March. 

News4 will air a special broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Thursday called “Inequality in America: A Call to Action."

We’re set to speak with Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III. We'll also hear from a D.C. man who marched in the Aug. 28, 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, and a local mother who lost her son to gun violence. She's set to speak about what the march means to her and other mothers of victims.

You’ll be able to watch the broadcast here and on News4. 

This marks the third time News4 has hosted “Inequality in America” since the killing of George Floyd sparked racial justice demonstrations worldwide. You can watch those broadcasts below. 

News4 anchor Aaron Gilchrist led a discussion on racism, police and how Black Lives Matter became a movement. Watch it here in its entirety.
News4 aired a special broadcast Thursday night, "Inequality in America: A Call to Action," a panel discussion on racism and policing. News4’s Aaron Gilchrist hosted.

