Coronavirus in DC

Judge Rejects Request to Release Some Inmates From DC Halfway House

By Scott MacFarlane

An ambulance outside of Hope Village.
NBCWashington

A D.C. judge rejected a request to release some inmates from the federal Hope Village halfway house in Southeast Washington, D.C.

A News4 I-Team report revealed two recent inmate deaths at the facility on Langston Place SE, which is the largest halfway house in the U.S.

Though the U.S. Bureau of Prisons told News4 the deaths were not related to the virus, inmates, their relatives and D.C. Council member Trayon White say there is grave risk of the virus infecting and quickly spreading inside Hope Village. The halfway house has dormitory-style living quarters and shared bathrooms and allows some entries and exits by inmates during the day.

News

Washington Redskins 7 mins ago

Redskins Weigh Drafting Chase Young Vs. Trading No. 2 Pick

Arlington County 21 mins ago

Arlington Board Member Resigns After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras declined a motion to order the release of some inmates.

But the judge ordered Hope Village to provide a daily census of Hope Village residents, including data on who has been tested for COVID-19. Those reports must be submitted to the court daily.

A News4 I-Team report earlier said Hope Village was providing soap and hot water to inmates but was receiving complaints from White and former inmates for not having sufficient cleaning supplies inside.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus in DCHalfway HouseHope Village
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us