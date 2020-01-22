Judge: Canadian Tied to Extremist Group Is ‘Very Dangerous’

A federal judge in Maryland has ruled that a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist who's linked to a violent white supremacist group will remain in custody.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Sullivan said Wednesday that Patrik Mathews is a "very dangerous person'' who "espouses very dangerous beliefs." Sullivan ordered Mathews detained pending a Jan. 30 preliminary hearing.

Mathews and two other men were arrested last Thursday on federal felony charges in Maryland and Delaware. Authorities said they were believed to be headed to a pro-gun rally in Virginia's capital. Monday's event in Richmond ended peacefully.

Authorities say a hidden camera captured the three men, all members of a violent white supremacist group, expressing hope that violence at the rally in Virginia this week could start a civil war.