‘It’s Like a War Zone’: Maryland Giant Worker Dies From Coronavirus, Stoking Fear

A 27-year-old woman who greeted customers at a Giant in Largo, Maryland, has died from COVID-19, spotlighting precarious situations that grocery store workers face during the coronavirus pandemic.

Leilani Jordan died last Thursday, just a few weeks after becoming sick with the novel coronavirus.

"It's not just us that's going to miss her. It's a whole community," her brother, William Jordan, told News4 over video chat.

Her job involved greeting customers and helping seniors around the store, her mother said.

"She collapsed in the parking lot because the virus began to take a toll on her respiratory system," William said.

Leilani last worked on March 16, days after coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, according to Giant. A spokesperson said in a statement that Giant was informed of her illness on March 28. By April 2, she had died.

"It is very, very fast and I think that is the shocking part of this whole process, is how fast the virus overtook my sister and ended her life" William said.

Leilani had cerebral palsy from a childhood surgery that made her more vulnerable to illness, her family said on a GoFundMe page. They are working to raise money to cover medical bills, a celebration of life and the care of her service dog.

Leilani's illness and death shocked her family and grocery workers throughout the area, who are considered essential workers.

Jeff Reid, who has worked in grocery stores for 12 years, told News4's Tracee Wilkins by Zoom that he's never experienced what he's seeing now.

"I hate to say it but those stores essentially every day is like a war zone. Every day, every day, you're starting from ground zero," he said.

Reid said he was devastated by the news that Lailani had died from COVID-19.

"I was devastated. I mean it's unprecedented," he said. "That kind of hit home because I'm saying that could have been me or one of my coworkers that works directly next to me."

"Are we essential or are we really sacrificial?"

Jonathan Williams, a spokesperson for the union representing grocery workers, says all grocery workers should be deemed first responders right now like medical workers and emergency personnel. It's something that's already been done in other parts of the country.

"First and foremost, without any delay, without any reason to wait, we need to get testing available to everyone on the front lines right away," Williams said via video chat.

Free testing, medical care and personal protective equipment should all be given to these essential workers, Williams said. He said the D.C. mayor or governors of Maryland and Virginia could enact this quickly.

The union called on leaders in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to limit the number of people allowed to shop at one time.

On Tuesday, Giant announced additional rules to promote social distancing in stores.

Starting Thursday, the store says it will implement a customer limit. Only 20% of the customers a store can handle at once will be allowed in. Associates will be stationed at entrances to track customer flow.

Giant will also enforce one-way aisle traffic, the store said in a press release. Arrows on the floor will direct customers on which way to go.