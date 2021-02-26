Alexandria

Indecent Exposure Incidents on the Rise in Alexandria, Police Say

Alexandria police are unsure of how many suspects are involved, since the description varies between incidents

By Camille Furst

city of alexandria police car

Indecent exposure incidents in the Del Ray neighborhood are on the rise, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

There have been about 10 to 11 reported cases of indecent exposure between May 2020 and February 2021, according to police.

The incidents occurred on different streets, including Mount Vernon Avenue and E. Glendale Avenue. Most of the incidents occurred in the morning.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
The suspect’s description varies between incidents, so police are unsure of the number of suspects involved.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, according to police.

The Alexandria Police Department urges residents to call 911 immediately in the case of another incident, and encourages those who live in the area to review their security footage and report anything suspicious.

