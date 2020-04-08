West Virginia

West Virginia Asks National Guard to Help With Unemployment Calls

By Associated Press

West Virginia National Guard members who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic will be used to process mounting unemployment claims, Gov. Jim Justice said.

“As of Monday, the Workforce call line will be operating 24/7 and I have directed the West Virginia National Guard to spare no expense, and use all their resources in as many physical locations as possible, to get the backlog of calls under control," Justice said in a news release last week.

The West Virginia Office of Technology is assisting with implementing technology, he said.

Workforce WV employees are trying to process 90,000 claims from last month compared with 2,400 in March 2019, Justice said.

Information from the state Department of Health and Human Resources, including the state's toll-free hotline, is available online.

