Supreme Court Ruling on Roe v. Wade Raises Concerns About Other Health Care

The medication methotrexate has been used for decades as a treatment for cancer patients and has emerged as an effective treatment for conditions like arthritis, lupus and Crohn’s disease, but it’s also used in a different dosage to end ectopic pregnancies – a condition fatal to the fetus – with a risk of fatality to the mother, as well.

Methotrexate and other drugs like it were thrust into the crucible created by the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Arthritis disproportionately impacts women and often times women of child-bearing age, most certainly, but even women who aren’t,” said Dr. Anna Hyde, president for advocacy and access at the Arthritis Foundation.

The Arthritis Foundation has heard from a handful of women who’ve had trouble getting their arthritis medication.

“Some of the stories we’ve gotten in are of women who are over the age of 50, they are past their reproductive years, and they’re still being asked really invasive questions and having roadblocks thrown up,” Hyde said.

The Arthritis Foundation, the American College of Rheumatologists and the Lupus Foundation issued guidance to doctors, pharmacists and patients, asking patients who’ve had prescriptions denied to let them know about those incidents.

“It’s not necessarily that the law prohibits the prescribing of methotrexate for arthritis,” Hyde said. “We think it’s more of a concern or fear of repercussions on the behalf of pharmacists or others.”

There’s been at least one local case of this happening, according to Sara Blahovec, a disabilities advocate. She said a woman in Virginia was taken off methotrexate by her rheumatologist because of the Supreme Court decision.

“The state board of medicine has said that that should not be happening in Virginia,” she said.

She also has been prescribed methotrexate.

“Luckily, I was able to refill my prescription no problem last Friday,” she said.

Most women who take methotrexate are warned of its risks to pregnancy, and men who are prescribed can also be advised to use contraception.

Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services issued guidance saying pharmacists cannot deny prescriptions for medications for drugs like methotrexate to patients for arthritis, Crohn’s disease or lupus on the grounds that those medications could also be used to end pregnancies.