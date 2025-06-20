Summer screen time: How much should parents allow their kids?

Keeping kids busy during the summer sans screens can be tough. But how much screen time is too much?

News4 spoke with Dr. Adrienne Collier, a pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente, about how much screen time is appropriate for children and teenagers.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

How much screen time should parents allow children and teens in the summer?

"A good range would be between two and three hours of non school-related screen time," Collier said.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Particularly during the summer, we want children to get outside, be active, have access to sunlight and physical activity."

What are some of the negative effects of too much screen time?

'"Within my patient population, and even my own family, some of the impacts of too much screen time is sleep disruption. Children and teenagers may have difficulty falling asleep, difficulty staying asleep if they're picking up their electronic devices when they wake up in the middle of the night."

"We see increased risk of visual disturbance, being near-sighted, being far-sighted, children needing glasses sooner in life. We also know that increased screen time and especially the use of social media can increase the risk of depression and anxiety, as well."

How soon before bedtime should children limit screen time?

"The recommendation I give my patients, and even my own children, is 30 minutes to 60 minutes before bedtime, they should be off of screens. So that means cellphones, tablets — preferably no television, as well."

Kids are spending more time on cellphones, tablets and computers than ever. News4’s Shawn Yancy speaks with Dr. Asha Patton-Smith about how to reduce your family’s screen time.

How can parents set healthy limits?

"If families are on their phones during dinner time or meal time, children and teens are going to think that's the norm. So, I think it's important for us as adults to put our phone down, dedicate time to just conversation and family time around the dinner table or the breakfast table."

"Get outside. So we have to lead by example. Go for a walk, take them to the park, encourage the children to walk the dog or the family pet."