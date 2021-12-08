representation

Student's Medical Illustrations Showing Black People Go Viral

“People are telling me how much they are wanted and needed,” Chidiebere Ibe said

By Shawn Yancy, News4 Anchor

NBC Universal, Inc.

A medical student saw a need for change and made it happen. 

Medical illustrator Chidiebere Ibe is attracting widespread praise online for depicting Black people in images for textbooks.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Ibe, an aspiring neurosurgeon from Nigeria, said he saw during years of medical school that most medical illustrations only show white skin. Representing other people became a “passion” of his, he said. 

He said he’s been amazed by the positive response to images he posts on Instagram. A recently posted illustration of a Black woman and fetus was Liked more than 81,000 times. 

“People are telling me how much they are wanted and needed,” he said. 

Ibe said he hopes the images will inspire Black medical students to become more engaged in their field.

This article tagged under:

representationdiversity
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us