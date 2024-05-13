This article was created in partnership with the University of Maryland Capital Region Health and does not reflect the opinions of NBC 4 Washington editorial staff. To learn more, click here.

Healthcare professionals across the country continue to work diligently to advance cancer care and improve survival rates, and much progress has been made. But while medical strides are constantly achieved, many communities still face obstacles to early, consistent care, from access and transportation challenges to disjointed networks of services and more. One key aspect in the battle against cancer is expanding access to care by providing complete cancer diagnosis and treatment services in one convenient location. University of Maryland Medical System is doing just that by opening the new Cancer Center at University of Maryland Capital Region Health.

The new Cancer Center is a step forward in improving cancer care access for Prince George’s County and the surrounding area by offering quality integrated care. But what exactly does that mean, and how can it be achieved?

Cancer in Maryland and Prince George’s County

Each year, approximately 31,000 people in Maryland are diagnosed with cancer. In Prince George’s County, the four most prevalent types of cancer are breast, colon, lung and prostate. And while screening rates in Prince George’s County are on par with the rest of Maryland, access to care is an issue, according to Dr. Magesh Sundaram, Director of Surgical Oncology and Medical Director of the Cancer Center at UM Capital Region Health.

“Prince George’s County is equivalent to many Maryland counties, in terms of screening for breast cancer with mammography or colon cancer with colonoscopy. However, we are still seeing advanced cancer presentations and the increased incidence of late-stage cancers in the county. We want to be sure patients who are diagnosed with cancer have reliable, high-quality access to the treatments and care their diagnosis requires,” said Dr. Sundaram. “We have the expertise to treat the four most common cancers seen in Prince George’s County, as well as other common and rare cancers, including lymphoma, melanoma, pancreatic and sarcoma.”

The new Cancer Center provides chemotherapy and medical oncology, radiation therapy and surgical cancer services in one location so patients don’t have to travel to multiple doctor’s offices in different locations for care. “Patients at the Cancer Center can access all of the cancer services they need in one building, and our location in Largo is in the heart of Prince George’s County,” explained Dr. Sundaram. “Our goal is to make access to advanced cancer care as easy and convenient as possible to reduce stress and increase the chances for successful outcomes.”

Systematic and systemic obstacles

For many patients, a cancer diagnosis comes with the challenge of navigating a complex system—one that makes it hard to juggle medical treatments, an array of medical appointments, as well medications that impact their ability travel and work.

However, there are medical professionals and entities dedicated towards mitigating this problem and removing these obstacles to enhance the patient experience. That is the case of Dr. Melissa Ana Liriano Vyfhuis, who grew up in Prince George’s County and chose to provide care in the place that means so much to her. Today, she is the Medical Director of Radiation Oncology at the Cancer Center at UM Capital Region Health.

“When patients are receiving cancer therapy, they're tired, they're fatigued. They may not have family members or someone who can drive them, and that can really affect care. To have everything in one location decreases the likelihood of interrupting treatment. Making it easier to access cancer care can really affect cancer outcomes and cure rates,” said Dr. Vyfhuis.

Complete cancer care, close to home

Being diagnosed with cancer is an extremely vulnerable experience. Complete cancer care goes beyond providing advanced treatment—it also recognizes that patients have emotional needs during their treatment.

“The main purpose of the Cancer Center at UM Capital Region Health is to provide complete cancer care in a comfortable, convenient setting.” Dr. Sundaram said.

“We have a dedicated navigator who is a trained nurse and serves as a focal point to help patients coordinate appointments and understand their care. The nurse navigator can help patients see the big picture and make sure their needs are being met,” he continued to explain. "We want patients to feel comfortable and confident that we are listening to them.”

