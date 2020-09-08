coronavirus

Proposed Bill Would Give ‘Hero Pay' to Hospital Workers

By The Associated Press

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) arriving at the U.S. Capitol for a hearing Nov. 16, 2012.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hospital workers out front in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic would receive “hero” pay, or bonuses, under a bill proposed by a Maryland representative.

Democratic Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland's Second Congressional District plans to roll out his proposal on Thursday, The Baltimore Sun reported, citing a news release from the congressman's office on Tuesday.

The plan would provide hazard pay to doctors, nurses, specialists and non-medical staffs in hospitals such as custodians who work in close proximity to COVID-19 patients within federally-designated virus hot spots, the news release said. It’s not immediately clear how much workers would receive or where funding for the plan would come from.

Ruppersberger named the bill after Dr. Joseph Costa, the director of the critical care unit at Baltimore’s Mercy Medical Center who died of COVID-19 in July.

“We must compensate those on the front lines who are assuming extraordinary risk to themselves and their families in order to keep the rest of us safe and alive,” Ruppersberger said in the news release.

Ruppersberger plans to unveil the proposal at the Mercy Medical Weinberg Center Garage, and the news release said he would be joined by David Hart, Costa’s husband.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

