Ozempic alternative? A doctor tells what to know about psyllium husk

The weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy have captured headlines, but the medications remain out of reach for many.

A shortage, the high cost and potential side effects have some turning to natural, over-the counter alternatives to lose weight, including psyllium husk supplements. It’s the main ingredient in Metamucil.

Psyllium husk is affordable, accessible and available without a prescription. But can it really promote significant weight loss?

News4 asked Dr. Michele Arthurs, an obesity medicine physician with Kaiser Permanente, what you need to know.

Arthurs recommended combining a high-fiber diet and lifestyle changes before considering taking any prescription medication to lose weight.

“Fiber is a starting point, well before medication is used,” she said. “It helps us to feel fuller longer when we have sources of fiber in our diet.”

While psyllium husk is primarily used to help improve digestive health, research shows it also can lower cholesterol, control blood sugar levels and help people lose weight.

The supplement does not work in the same way the GLP-1 medications Ozempic and Wegovy do. Studies are showing GLP-1s are causing weight loss that includes the loss of muscle mass and bone mass, Arthurs said.

A recent survey shows 1 in 8 adults in the U.S. have tried a GLP-1 drug. The injectables have been widely studied, with patients losing about 15 to 20% of their body weight, on average.

You won’t get the same rapid results by simply adding fiber, Arthur said. She said weight loss is attainable, though, when coupled with diet and exercise.

“Safe weight loss and maintainable weight loss looks like 1 or 2 pounds per week, and that is very doable with lifestyle changes,” she said.

What to know if you start taking psyllium husk

Psyllium husk is generally safe but needs to be taken with plenty of water or it can lead to side effects such as stomach aches, cramping and constipation.

If you're considering it, Arthurs said to start low and go slow.

“If you're new to taking fiber as a supplement, you may want to start half of the recommended dose, drink plenty of fluids with it and slowly increase it over time,” she said.

It’s also important to check with your doctor or pharmacist before taking psyllium husk because it can interfere with the absorption of some medications.

If you're looking to benefit from the filling feeling of fiber, it's best to take psyllium husk before a meal.