Ilhan Omar

Omar Announces Father’s Death From COVID-19 Complications

In a statement, Omar said Nur Omar Mohamed died Monday. She gave no additional information

Congress Budget
Susan Walsh/AP

Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Monday announced the death of her father due to complications from COVID-19.

In a statement, Omar said Nur Omar Mohamed died Monday. She gave no additional information.

"No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him,” Omar said in her statement. ``My family and I ask for your respect and privacy during this time.”

Health

Tokyo Olympics 58 mins ago

Tokyo Olympic Board Member Would Support Another Delay

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Beijing Expands Lockdowns as Cases Top 100 in New Outbreak

Since her election in 2018, Omar has been at the forefront of promoting progressive policies, including the defunding and reconstruction of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Ilhan Omarcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us