New research suggests that gentle touch could help stop nail-biting and skin picking

For people who can’t stop biting their nails or picking at their skin, a new study suggests that a simple technique could help.

Body-focused repetitive behaviors — compulsively pulling or picking at your hair or skin, unable to stop yourself even if the behavior leads to scabs, scars and bald spots — affects about 5% of people worldwide, according to the TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors, an advocacy group for people with the conditions. (One common repetitive behavior is nail-biting.)

The research, published Wednesday in JAMA Dermatology, found that an approach called habit replacement may help reduce these behaviors.

While the new technique — which involves gently rubbing the fingertips, palm or back of the arm at least twice a day — didn’t help everyone, about 53% of people in the study said they had at least some improvement compared with about 20% of people in a control group. (A video here shows some of the variations people can try.)

