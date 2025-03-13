Measles myths: what you need to know

Measles was eradicated in the U.S, 25 years ago, but now, cases are climbing nationwide, largely among unvaccinated individuals.

And as the airborne virus spreads, so does misinformation.

Here are some common myths about measles and what you need to know to separate fact from fiction.

False: Vitamin A can prevent measles

While Vitamin A is used to prevent complications in a patient who already has measles, it is not preventative care.

Dr. Glenn Wortmann is an infectious disease expert at Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

“Taking vitamin A will not prevent you from getting sick with measles,” said Dr. Glenn Wortmann, an infectious disease expert at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. “Once you have measles, if you're malnourished and vitamin A deficient, sure, there's a role for it. It's been shown to probably help… I think many doctors would give it, unlikely to hurt with a two -day course.”

But the Centers for Disease Control says prolonged use of Vitamin A can cause side effects ranging from nausea and vomiting to blurry vision and even dangerously high pressures inside the skull.

False: MMR vaccines can cause measles

The vaccine is made from a live virus, but it's weakened so it doesn't cause the disease.

Instead, the vaccine prompts the immune system to recognize the virus and develop immunity to it.

False: you can't get measles once you've been vaccinated

Two doses of the measles vaccine, which is the recommended dosage, has proven highly effective — 97% in fact. One dose alone gives over 90% coverage.

Still, breakthrough cases exist, but not with the same severity as someone who is unvaccinated.

True: there is no antiviral treatment to cure measles

While doctors can treat the symptoms and provide supportive care, there is no cure for measles.

The only protection is vaccination, Wortmann added.

“The vaccine has been around now for decades. It's safe. There are some side effects that occur. We know those occur, but it's a risk benefit to the vaccine,” Wortmann said. “And measles is something that it's constantly introduced into our country. People travel overseas. They bring measles back with them into our country, and we've had outbreaks periodically over the years. It happens, but as more and more people are unvaccinated, the odds of that spreading widely becomes higher and higher, and so it's so important that we keep our vaccines up to date."

The most common side effect from the MMR vaccine is soreness at the injection site, and some kids will get a fever afterwards.

If you have doubts as to whether or not you've been vaccinated against measles or you're wondering if you're part of a specific group that may need a booster, talk to your healthcare provider.