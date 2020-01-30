Maryland

Maryland Patient Tests Negative for Coronavirus

By Iris Vukmanovic

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Maryland Department of Health announced Thursday a patient tested negative for coronavirus.

On Monday, the resident was in good condition but met the criteria for coronavirus testing. Health officials monitored the individual as they waited for results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Laboratory.

So far, Maryland has no confirmed cases of 2091 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the health department said.

State health officials did not specify where the resident is from.

