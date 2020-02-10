Maryland Official Announces Crackdown on E-cigarettes

A Maryland official who regulates tobacco is announcing a ban on disposable flavored electronic cigarettes in the state.

Comptroller Peter Franchot said Monday federal regulations that took effect last week don't cover flavored disposable e-cigarettes that are popular among children. He says flavors like strawberry and mango make the products more enticing to children.

He says he's directed his Field Enforcement Division to take more aggressive action by prohibiting the sale of disposable electronic smoking devices with flavors other than tobacco or menthol.

The comptroller's office says license checks and product inspections will begin immediately. Franchot says he hopes retailers will pull the products off their shelves voluntarily.