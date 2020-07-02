COVID-19

Maryland Instructs Providers to Order Virus Tests on Request

By The Associated Press

A nurse administers coronavirus testing at a drive-up facility at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital April 14, 2020, in Leonardtown, Maryland.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Maryland’s health department is instructing health care providers to order a coronavirus test for anyone who requests it, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.

The order applies to anyone who asks for a test regardless of symptoms. While Maryland has locations where people can get a free test without a doctor’s order and without symptoms, some testing sites continue to require a doctor’s order.

"We are making great strides in further expanding testing in Maryland, and strongly encourage anyone who is interested to get tested,” Hogan said in a news release.

Maryland health officials also are strongly encouraging anyone who works in close-contact settings and people who have returned to Maryland from out-of-state travel to get tested.

The governor's office also announced testing has been expanded to more than 220 sites in the state, including new sites intended to address an increase in summer activity. This sites include Ocean City on the Eastern Shore and Deep Creek Lake in western Maryland.

