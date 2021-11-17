monkeypox

Maryland Health Officials Confirm Monkeypox Case

By Associated Press

1525124360-NS_27STAR4_51831870.jpg?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg
Getty Images/OJO Images RF

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in a Maryland resident who recently returned from Nigeria, state health officials announced Tuesday.

The person had mild symptoms and is recovering in isolation but isn't hospitalized, the Department of Health said in a news release. The general public doesn’t need to take any special precautions, officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

People who may have been in contact with the person who was diagnosed with the illness have been identified and public health authorities are continuing to follow up with them, Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan said in a statement.

Monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as smallpox but generally causes a milder infection, officials said. It can be spread through direct contact with lesions or body fluids, or contaminated materials like clothing or large respiratory droplets. Illness typically begins with flu-like symptoms and lymph node swelling and progresses to a rash on the face and body. The people who may have been exposed in this case will be monitored for symptoms for 21 days after exposure.

Local

The News4 Rundown 41 mins ago

ATM Attack and Alzheimer's Treatment Trial: The News4 Rundown

International High School at Langley Park 4 mins ago

Prince George's County Teacher Wins $1M Global Prize for Work With Immigrant Students

Human monkeypox infections primarily occur in central and western African countries and have only rarely been documented outside of Africa.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

monkeypox
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us