‘Life and death': Cedar Hill aims to bring health care access to Wards 7 and 8

It’s a brand new state of the art hospital east of the Anacostia — in the right place at the right time.

Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center is the first new hospital in the District in more than 20 years and the only trauma center east of the Anacostia River.

Two months after opening its doors, Anthony Coleman, the CEO of Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health, took News4 behind the scenes to reflect on lessons learned in the first few weeks, right on the heels of releasing its “45-Day Community Impact Report.”

“Learning how to match what the community needs versus what we thought they would need,” Coleman said.

In the first 45 days, the emergency department saw more than 5,300 visits, according to the report. But when they analyzed the numbers, they noticed a troubling trend about access to health care in Wards 7 and 8 — 80% of those patients could have been treated in urgent care or by a primary care doctor.

“What we did not expect was a swell of the unmet need in this community,” Coleman said. “[…] That tells us that there are individuals living in this community that lack primary care.”

Coleman said they will be opening clinics later this year to help close that gap, and in the meantime, they’re reminding residents about what warrants a visit to the ER.

They’re also reflecting on success stories. Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center can respond to 85% of all trauma needs, according to the report, a difference that’s saving lives.

“There were two young men who were gunshot victims, and they drove themselves to the hospital,” Coleman said. “ […] It’s literally the difference between life and death. When you have a trauma, seconds matter.”

The report also took a look at its economic impact as a job creator. Out of the 550 employees, 196 are District residents, and about 65% come from Wards 7 and 8.

And for the first time since 2017, babies are being born east of the Anacostia.

In the first 45 days,11 healthy babies were born at Cedar Hill, including one named Reign, who was considered high risk.

“We brought OB care back east of the river,” Coleman said. “[…] All healthy babies, healthy deliveries, healthy moms.”