Japan PM Says IOC Agrees to Postpone Tokyo Olympics for a Year

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by up to a year as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic. The Games will be held by the summer of 2021, Abe's office tweeted.
Abe said before a phone call with Bach that a postponement would be unavoidable if the 2020 Games cannot be held in a complete manner amid the pandemic.
Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
Copyright AP - Associated Press