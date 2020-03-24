Japan PM Says IOC Agrees to Postpone Tokyo Olympics for a Year

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by up to a year as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic. The Games will be held by the summer of 2021, Abe's office tweeted.

After his telephone talks with IOC President Bach, PM Abe spoke to the press and explained that the two have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic Games would not be cancelled, and the games will be held by the summer of 2021. pic.twitter.com/ihe8To2g3R — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) March 24, 2020

Abe said before a phone call with Bach that a postponement would be unavoidable if the 2020 Games cannot be held in a complete manner amid the pandemic.

Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.

