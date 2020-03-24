coronavirus

Japan PM Says IOC Agrees to Postpone Tokyo Olympics for a Year

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by up to a year as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic. The Games will be held by the summer of 2021, Abe's office tweeted.

Abe said before a phone call with Bach that a postponement would be unavoidable if the 2020 Games cannot be held in a complete manner amid the pandemic.

Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.

