Three urgent care facilities in Northern Virginia are temporarily closed for in-person visits, WTOP reports.

Inova locations in North Arlington, Reston and Tysons are shutting down to consolidate staffing to other locations.

A spokesperson said the locations were picked based on how close they are to other urgent care options.

Inova will continue to monitor the situation and reopen facilities when possible.