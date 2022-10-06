How to Pick the Right Primary Care Physician

Many people don’t have a primary care physician, and when they need to see a doctor, they’re not sure how to choose a good one.

“A lot of offices, they're not taking on new patients,” said Kevin Brasler of Consumers’ Checkbook.

“Others have moved on to this, some call it a concierge model, but you might have to pay several hundred dollars a year just to join the practice,” he said.

Brasler said start by reviewing ratings from patients.

“Patients are really the best way to judge primary care doctors in terms of how they listen and communicate and whether they coordinate with other specialists,” he said.

Patients can also get insight from physicians themselves with Consumers’ Checkbook regularly surveying doctors in almost 40 specialty fields, asking this key question: “If you needed care for a loved one, who would you refer yourself to or refer that family member to?” Brasler said.

“We've published the doctors who are mentioned most often in those surveys and also how many times they were mentioned,” he said.

After creating a short list of high-quality doctors, call to make sure they’re accepting new patients and take your healthcare insurance.

“It's a really big deal when you choose a primary care practice to ask about, How will you coordinate my care? Will you get access to all my records if I go see a specialist?” Brasler said.

Other questions to ask:

How long will a wait for an appointment be?

Which hospital does the doctor use?

Does the doctor have experience or special training for your specific medical condition?

“You will find, if you have a serious medical condition, that various providers will provide different treatment courses,” Brasler said.

“It's up to you to understand what treatments are available and for you to decide which one works best for you,” he said.

Check out Consumers’ Checkbook’s ratings on hundreds of local doctors for free through Nov. 15.