Here's what you need to know about colonoscopies, effectiveness of alternatives

Colon cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. However, most people don’t know when or how often to get screened.

A new survey by MedStar Health found that 79% of people don’t know when to start screening, and about 40% of people who should get a colonoscopy have not received one yet.

When should adults get their first colonoscopy?

Dr. Priyanka Kanth, a gastroenterologist at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, said people who have no family or personal history of colon cancer or colon polyps should start regular colonoscopies at 45.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Kanth said people with a family history of colon polyps or other risk factors should get screened earlier.

How should I prepare for a colonoscopy?

About 20% of adults ages 45 and older put off colonoscopies because of the preparation before the procedure. Preparing for a screening requires a patient to clear out their bowels through a laxative in a liquid or pill form.

“Colon is an organ that holds stool, and the only way to see the lining of colon is once the stool is out,” Kanth said. “The only way to do it is to put a laxative that will remove these stools, so we are able to see with the camera and light source.”

Kanth said people can use recommended laxative products like prescribed colonoscopy prep pills or over-the-counter medications like MiraLAX with increased consumption. Kanth said patients should drink more liquids ahead of their procedure regardless of which laxative they choose.

“Either you drink a lot of water or you drink some kind of sports drink, so it does require drinking, and a lot of people do not like it,” Kanth said.

How often should you get a colonoscopy?

Kanth said if a 45-year-old patient had no found polyps and prepared for the procedure well, they would not need another colonoscopy for 10 years.

Traditional colonoscopy or alternative screening methods?

Average-risk patients can use fecal immunochemical testing or Cologuard for a noninvasive way to screen for colon cancer, Kanth said.

However, both methods have their flaws. Kanth said FIT needs to be conducted annually and Cologuard testing should be done every three years.

Kanth said both methods are good for detecting cancer but can’t identify polyps with the same sensitivity. She said the tests can miss 50% or more of colon polyps.

“As a gastroenterologist, we are here to prevent,” Kanth said. “We don’t want anyone to get colon cancer, so we want to remove these polyps before they turn into cancer, so colonoscopy definitely has advantage, and this is needed if any of those tests are positive.”