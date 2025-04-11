‘Gift of life:' Tiny heart transplant saves life of Maryland baby

A baby boy in Maryland is back home after being given a second chance at life, just before his first birthday.

Baby Jack received a life-saving heart transplant that kept him in the hospital for nearly a year. Now, the boy's mother and surgeon are sharing the remarkable story of a moment that changed all of their lives.

Rachel Lally is mom to two boys -- and when she talks about them, you can hear the pride in her voice.

"We have Nolan, who is our 3-year-old," she told News4. "He is a fun, energetic sweet little boy. And then we have Jack. He is one and a half now, and he is our special, sweet boy, who has given us the shock of our life last year. That’s for sure."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The shock came in February 2024, when baby Jack got sick.

"He didn't have the flu. He didn't have RSV, but we just knew that something wasn't right," Lally said.

He was airlifted from Frederick, Maryland to Children's National Hospital. After undergoing several tests, the then 4-month-old baby was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy.

Jack's heart was five times the size it should have been.

That day would be the first of more than 300 that Jack would spend in the hospital.

"He was seemingly a normal kid until that life flight here," Lally said. "It was really overwhelming, and it was really overwhelming for a very long time."

Still, Lally says she and her husband got through it. Home with one child, at the hospital with another, and trading off on the weekends to stay afloat as they waited for a pediatric heart transplant.

Then, in August, they got the call they had been waiting for: There was a heart for Jack.

It was a chance at life through organ donation, with one family’s heartbreak giving hope to another.

"[We're] really grateful to all the parents that decide to give this gift of life to other families," said Dr. Manan Desai, Director of Pediatric Heart Transplant at Children's National.

The heart was prepped for surgery and implanted all within a four hour window. Desai performed the more than 12 hour operation on Jack.

"He was wheeled to the OR [at] 5 a.m. Monday morning and we saw him at 10 p.m. that night with his new heart," Lally said.

Children’s National Hospital performs about 10 heart transplants a year. It’s a delicate dance, with doctors having to find the perfect match and size.

"While the hearts starts beating, it’s a magical moment actually," Desai said. "Every time I see that, it fascinates me."

The road since has been a steady climb.

Jack suffered two strokes while he was in the hospital. He has on-going physical and speech therapy too.

The entirety of his life will be impacted by this moment.

But for the Lally family, it's a medical miracle that helped put life into perspective.

"Unfortunately, we were forced to learn a perspective that we are now blessed with," Lally said. "We cherish every day now. We cherish every moment. Sitting at the table together for dinner is super important now because it’s just a simple, happy moment, and we like to celebrate every happy moment."

As for what she hopes in a life for her son, however simple or robust, she says she just wants to see him happy.

After one year, the Lally family may be able to connect with the donor family. It’s something Rachel says she'd love to see happen, to express her gratitude.