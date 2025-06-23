Food safety: How to avoid salmonella as feds back away from a poultry regulation

Salmonella is a leading cause of foodborne illness and is especially dangerous for young children, older adults and anyone with a weakened immune system. More than 1.3 million Americans get sick from salmonella each year, and chicken and turkey are often to blame.

After the U.S. Department of Agriculture backed away from a proposed rule that aimed to strengthen safety standards for raw poultry, here’s what to know and how to protect your family.

Stronger food safety regulations are needed now more than ever, said Brian Ronholm, food policy director at Consumer Reports.

“When infections keep rising year after year, it is very clear that the current system isn't equipped to handle this issue adequately,” he said.

In 2022, Consumer Reports found salmonella in nearly one-third of the ground chicken it tested, and in some turkey samples too. The results pointed to serious gaps in federal food safety oversight.

To address ongoing concerns, last year the USDA proposed a rule aimed at making poultry safer. It would have classified some salmonella-contaminated poultry as “adulterated,” which would have forced recalls and kept unsafe products off store shelves. But now the agency is backing down.

“Unfortunately, what this means is that the burden shifts to the consumer. The consumer is the one who has to figure out how best to protect their family from foodborne illness, and that’s unfair when you consider everything that a consumer has to deal with on a daily basis,” Ronholm said.

Here’s how to lower your risk of salmonella

Here are steps you can take now to try to stay safe:

At the store, keep raw meat in a disposable bag and separate it from ready-to-eat foods.

At home, thaw meat in the refrigerator, not on the counter, and place it on a plate or in a bowl to catch any drips.

Don’t rinse raw poultry.

Wash your hands and utensils with hot, soapy water.

Use separate cutting boards for meat and produce.

Most importantly, always cook chicken and turkey to 165 degrees. You can buy a top-rated digital meat thermometer for under $20.

