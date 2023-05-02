Fact or Fiction? 3 Skin Cancer Myths, Debunked

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. But there's a lot of misinformation when it comes to the disease, and how to protect yourself from the sun.

Read on to see how a dermatologist debunked some common myths when it comes to skincare.

MYTH 1: You don't need sunscreen if your makeup has SPF.

FACT: According to Dr. Tola Oyesanya, a dermatologist with Kaiser Permanente, most makeup products only have SPF 15. That's not enough protection to begin with, and you probably aren't applying enough of it to get the full benefit.

"The way that we actually test these sunscreens, it's actually applying a thick layer that probably would leave a white cast on you," said Oyesanya. "So no one's applying sunscreen that thick. And so if you're already starting with SPF 15 in your makeup, you're probably getting SPF 4, which is not enough to protect yourself.

MYTH 2: The sun isn't harmful if you're indoors or in a car.

FACT: When it comes to the sun's damaging rays, you don't have to be at the pool or beach to get skin damage.

One trucker posted a photo that helps debunk the myth, and you can see the damage he received after one side of his face was exposed to the sun through the windshield of his big rig.

WRC

"You're getting UV rays that come through glass," Oyesanya said. "The person sat next to a window for 50 years, and you could see significant aging."

According to Oyesanya, UV-A rays are the kind of ultraviolet light rays that cause aging.

"UV-A rays age us," she said. "They also can cause cancer."

You can also get damage from the sun anytime, whether it's cloudy or the dead of winter. That's part of why you're supposed to wear sunscreen year round, and not just during the summer.

MYTH 3: Skin cancer doesn't impact people of color.

FACT: Dr. Oyesanya says people with fair skin do have a higher risk of skin cancer, but that doesn't mean people of color are immune.

"Anyone can develop skin cancer," she said. "People with darker skin have more protection, but it does not mean that they cannot develop skin cancer."

"It's important to check your palms, check your soles of the feet, [and] check your nails. So if you're wearing polish, it's important to remove the nail polish and look for streaks underneath your nails. And always bring these to a physician's attention if you were to see those, because they can be signs of an early or evolving melanoma."