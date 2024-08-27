DMV mosquitoes can carry diseases like West Nile virus. Here's how to protect yourself

A walk in nature paired with fresh air can be soothing... right up until those pesky, buzzing mosquitoes get to biting.

And those bites go beyond irritation into dangerous territory.

"I don't care for mosquitoes," said Maryland resident Clay Remsay. "I am a natural sort of buffet for mosquitoes."

"I think mosquitoes are a nuisance in that they can be disease-carrying insects," said Kathy Bergeron, another Maryland resident.

Mosquitoes are known to leave their victims itching, but more importantly, they transmit diseases like West Nile virus.

"It's transmitted to humans via mosquitoes that are infected by feeding on birds that have the virus," said Dr. Jerè Hutson, senior epidemiologist at the Maryland Department of Health.

The health department says the first confirmed case of West Nile virus this year occurred in the Baltimore region, and the patient has recovered.

The mosquito-borne illness made its mark last year in the state with more than seven cases.

The virus can also spread from person to person through organ donation or blood transfusions, but those cases are rare.

"It is a cyclical cycle where you do see cases pop up, and we are expecting to see a few more pop up this year," Hutson said.

Then there's eastern equine encephalitis, also known as EEE or "triple E."

"It is also spread to people through the bite of infected mosquitoes," Hutson said.

Climate change and the rise in mosquito-related diseases has gotten the attention of health officials and walkers like Remsay.

If you aren’t a fan of mosquitoes– or cockroaches, rodents or rattlesnakes– things are about to get a whole lot less pleasant. Here’s why climate change is keeping pest management professionals busy across the U.S.

"If we don't do something about the climate, then we're just going to have more of this, and we're going to get sick from more things," Remsay said.

"What we usually see is, if the weather is staying warmer, staying above 40 degrees or so longer into the season, then we can have a longer season where you do see mosquitoes that are biting and transmitting viruses," said Hutson.

Maryland's Department of Health has tips for the public. If you're concerned about mosquitoes:

Cover up any exposed skin

Use bug spray, and reapply as needed

Those steps can be beneficial for you and your family.

"The main thing is prevention, and so that's preventing mosquito bites and also preventing the mosquitoes from spreading the virus," Hutson said.