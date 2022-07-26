DC Mayor Names Interim Health Director

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser named an interim director at the Department of Health following Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt’s resignation.

Dr. Sharon Lewis will fill the position beginning Friday. She has worked at the D.C. Department of Health for 36 years and has been serving as the senior deputy director of the Health Regulation and Licensing Administration.

Unlike Nesbitt, Lewis is not a medical doctor.

“I am a registered nurse, by profession,” she said. “So, I started out as a nurse surveyor, and with that I was responsible for the inspection of health care facilities here in the District of Columbia.”

“I have my Master’s and doctorate in health care administration,” she said.

“And while I was in school working on my doctorate, believe it or not, global health was one of my interests,” Lewis said.

As for her priorities once she takes over, Lewis said it’s public outreach.

“I’m really excited about that and keeping our District residents informed about public health,” she said.

Lewis would not say if she plans to apply for the job permanently. A spokesperson for the mayor said her office is beginning a nationwide search.