DC Announces Plans for 2 New Hospitals in Wards 1 and 8

Washington, D.C., has announced plans to open two new hospitals in Wards 1 and 8 over the next six years, investing more than $400 million in new health centers operated in part by Howard University Hospital and George Washington University.

The mayor's office says the hospitals will help address health care inequality in the District, which has been highlighted during the coronavirus pandemic. The new hospitals will replace Howard University's current hospital and United Medical Center in Southeast D.C.

“While DC continues to battle this pandemic, our team has remained committed to delivering hope and a better DC through a more equitable health care system,” Mayor Bowser said in a press release.

The new hospital in Ward 8 will be built at St. Elizabeth's East. It will have 136 beds and is expected to open in 2024, at which point United Medical Center will proceed with a closure planned before the coronavirus pandemic.

The District will fully fund construction of the new hospital at St. Elizabeth's East, which is expected to cost $306 million, the mayor's office says. The city will also fund a $69 million health services complex at St. Elizabeth's expected to open in the fall of 2023.

Wards 7 and 8 will each also get new urgent care centers funded by Fortune 500 company Universal Health Services. Under this plan, those wards will still not have Level I or II trauma centers, which are hospitals equipped and staffed to provide 24-hour care for patients with life-threatening injuries, the American College of Surgeons says.

The D.C. Council is set to review the contract with Universal Health Services in June.

A new Howard University Hospital will be built on Georgia Avenue Northwest in Ward 1. It will have 225 beds and is set to open in 2026.

The new Howard University Hospital will receive a $225 million tax abatement to support the project, expected to cost about $450 million. The Ward I center, created in partnership with Maryland-based Adventist HealthCare, will have a Level I trauma center and serve as a teaching hospital.

Howard's Sickle Cell, Women’s Health, Oral Health, Trauma and Violence Prevention, and Substance Abuse centers will get $26.6 million to support efforts. The city has also promised to use one of the hospital's office buildings for a government agency and provide $25 million in infrastructure support.