Damp January: Why to drink less alcohol and how to do it

If doing a Dry January and fully abstaining from alcohol feels too daunting, doing a Damp January can have benefits too.

Experts say not drinking for several days or weeks at a time can reduce your risk of serious disease. News4 looked at tools to help.

Fitness instructor Tyneka Pack is among those who have cut their alcohol consumption. She said she enjoys the occasional drink to unwind but is cutting back.

“I am doing, like, a whole reset,” she said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Dr. Julie Chen specializes in internal medicine with Kaiser Permanente and said alcohol-cutting campaigns like Dry January and Sober October are gaining popularity.

“There are really great health benefits with stopping all alcohol intake or reducing it significantly,” she said.

But that doesn't have to mean going cold turkey; simply reducing the number of drinks you consume can have a big impact on your health.

“Alcohol has been shown to cause all kinds of diseases, like liver disease, gastric disease and many types of cancer, including breast cancer,” Chen said. “So, by reducing alcohol, individuals are really reducing their risk of getting these diseases in the future.”

There's no magic number of drinks per day or per week to improve health benefits or reduce the risk of disease. Still, Chen says there are general parameters.

“The recommendation is that women don't exceed one drink per day, within 24 hours, and men do not exceed two drinks per day,” she said.

Some tips on how to stop drinking alcohol or cut your consumption

Some days may be harder than others. That's why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it's important to remember your "why" and build a plan that considers:

what's motivating you to drink less

your goals

how to work through barriers

Pack, the fitness instructor admits it was tough.

“It was hard. I'm not even going to lie,” she said.

Starting was a challenge, but she said she’s already seen improvements in her sleep and having less body bloat.

“Your true willpower is going to come through when you start making those steps and those healthy changes to become a healthier you,” Pack said.

Doctors agree zero alcohol is best but say cutting back is a step in the right direction – and that’s a glass half-full perspective.