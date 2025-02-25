Why costs could rise for people taking Ozempic and Wegovy copycats

People who have depended on off-brand versions of Wegovy and Ozempic will likely have to pay more now that a nationwide shortage of the weight-loss and diabetes drugs has ended.

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk's supply of the popular GLP-1 prescriptions now meets or exceeds demand, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

In 2022, the FDA declared increased demand caused a shortage of semaglutide injection products. Semaglutide is the main ingredient used to make Ozempic and Wegovy.

The shortage allowed compounding pharmacies and other companies to step in and fill supply gaps with copycats of the drugs.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Those versions cost about $200 for a month's supply, while Ozempic and Wegovy can cost upwards of $1,000 a month without insurance coverage.

Compounding pharmacies and other entities will have to wind down production now that the shortage is over, the FDA said.

State-licensed pharmacies and physicians have until April 22 and outsourcing facilities have until May 22 to stop making compounded versions of the medication.

Shares of digital health company Hims & Hers Health plummeted 28% Tuesday after the company said it would likely have to stop offering compounded semaglutide.