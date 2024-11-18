The following content is created in partnership with Kaiser Permanente. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Kaiser Permanente.

According to data from the AARP, nearly 24 percent of caregivers in the United States are currently caring for more than one person, which is a substantial shift from the original 18 percent reported in 2015.



This increase reflects the growing number of adults in the “sandwich generation,” those in their 40s and 50s are balancing the dual responsibility of raising their children while also caring for their aging parents.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The Pew Research Center reports that nearly 47 percent of adults in their 40s and 50s have a parent age 65 or older and are either raising a young child or financially supporting their children of age 18 or older. As caregiving becomes more complex, those managing multiple caregiving roles must navigate these unique circumstances with careful planning and thoughtful consideration.

Learn to differentiate and delegate



Caregiving for more than one loved one means that each family member has their own set of unique needs. Although there may be some overlap with their preferences or needs, it’s vital to keep your caregiving tasks separate, by ensuring this separation, schedules do not overlap but instead coexist in harmony. When assisting your care recipients, learn how to allocate your time appropriately for the more pressing issues. This will make time management easier when you’re not juggling numerous tasks at the same time, and will ensure that nothing goes unnoticed. Be attentive when organizing essential aspects of their care, such as medical appointments and medications so that the proper care is given at the right time and to the right person.

Remain aware of your professional responsibilities

Stay mindful of your personal responsibilities such as work-related duties as your job should still remain a priority to maintain professional development and support the financial stability necessary for caregiving. If you feel overwhelmed with caregiving while simultaneously working a part or full-time job, it's crucial to address the situation. Consider having an open conversation with your supervisor about your concerns about juggling both roles. This will allow you to explore possible avenues at work such as adjusting your hours or considering flexible working arrangements. These adjustments can help prevent burnout while ensuring that you are able to perform to the best of your ability in both parts of your life.

Prioritize personal connection

Aside from devoting time and attention to your care recipients, ensure that you are also maintaining your connections with the healthy people in your life, including your children, significant others, friends, and colleagues. By maintaining your connections as a priority, you strengthen your support system while at the same time you reinforce your sense of self —one that goes beyond your compound caregiving responsibilities

Have a backup plan

Caregiving, especially when it involves multiple loved ones can result in unpredictable situations arising. It’s important to have a backup plan just in case, so you’ll be able to effectively resolve and tackle any challenges without interrupting the care of your recipients. Be sure to find family and friends who are familiar with your loved ones’ individualized situations so they may step in if you need to allocate immediate care to your other care recipient or face an emergency. Create and keep a list of reliable resources and contacts such as online resource groups, medical professionals, or specialists that understand your loved one’s diagnosis and situation. Another key part of your plan is that you should plan for the long term in advance so that the wishes of your loved ones can be honored when the time comes.

Take care of yourself

The role of a compound caregiver is not the easiest one to perform, but its success starts with taking care of your own well-being. Burnout can sneakily creep up on you but thankfully can be preventable by including self-care practices in your routine. Taking the time to tend to your mental and physical needs will ensure you are well-prepared to take on your role and care for your loved ones. Self-care practices such as journaling, exercising, and getting an adequate amount of sleep will replenish your energy and reduce your stress levels. Self-care is a form of investing in not only yourself but in your care recipients so that the best care is provided on your end.

For assistance with life care planning, access to telehealth services, and caregiver support, Kaiser Permanente is here every step of the way. Click here to learn more about Kaiser Permanente and the many ways they can support you and your loved ones throughout your caregiving journey.